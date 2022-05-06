Sean Deveney is a NBA Editor for Heavy.com. Sean drops by the program to chat about the Celtics defensive performances, Jaylen Brown, and what to do about Al Horford’s contract. Twitter: @SeanDeveney

AUDIO TIMESTAMPS:

2:27 What to expect in Game 3

9:29 Will the Bucks continue to allow Boston to shoot open threes?

15:44 Game 2 was a defensive anomaly

20:00 Can the Celtics continue to “stifle” Giannis

36:00 Should the Celtics keep Al Horford?

