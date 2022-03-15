Subscribe
Can the Celtics Survive Out West?

A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely & Kwani A. Lunis: Ep. 67
CLNS Media

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement, KG’s reunion with Ray Allen and the Celtics loss to the Mavericks. Plus, they preview Boston’s upcoming west coast road trip and check in on the latest with the Nets and Sixers.

0:10 Celtics Homecoming

3:30 Celtics Loss vs Mavs + Shooting Struggles

16:45 Ray Allen reunites with Kevin Garnett

32:45 The Next Jersey Retirement

39:30 Where will the Celtics end up in the East

44:45 Is Philly’s Honeymoon over?

51:45 Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons’ availability

