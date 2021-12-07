Can the Celtics Survive Out West?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely and Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Boston Celtics recent hot streak after winning 3 of their last 4 games and if they can survive the rest of their West Coast road trip.

2:20 Jaylen Brown Questionable Moving Forward

4:30 Injury Updates from LA

7:30 Celtics On Recent Hot Streak

11:30 Dennis Schroder continues to show worth

15:00 Look ahead to Lakers game

18:30 Enes Kanter Freedom’s push for justice

28:20 Clippers and Suns after Lakers; Can C’s survive?

