Can the Celtics take the East?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely and Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Boston Celtics current 3-game win streak, Lebron James vs Isaiah Stewart, Western conference juggernauts & more!

2:45 Celtics 3-Game win streak

3:30 Jaylen Brown’s return from injury; will it linger?

16:35 Jayson Tatum is ballin’

19:20 Dennis Schroder now coming off bench

22:30 Can Celtics beat Nets?

29:20 Lebron James vs Isaiah Stewart

38:00 Suns rattle off 13 straight wins

The A List Podcast with Sherrod and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!

The A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely & Kwani A. Lunis is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!