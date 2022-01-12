Subscribe
Can the Patriots Advance Past the Bills in the Wild Card Round?

Nick Quaglia, Marv Ezhan and Mike Molyneaux are back after Week 18 in the NFL to recap the Patriots’ 33-24 loss to the Dolphins. They discuss if the Patriots can advance past the Bills and make a Super Bowl run.

0:30 Chargers BLOW chance to tie game vs Raiders

4:00 What’s your worry level with the Patriots?

16:35 Looking back at Pats recent games

18:26 Can this team reach the super bowl

25:17 Final score prediction

