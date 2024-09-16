Can the Patriots Passing Attack be Fixed?

The Seattle Seahawks edged out a 23-20 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. Jacoby Brissett completed 15 of 27 passes for 149 yards, including a touchdown to rookie Ja’Lynn Polk. Tight end Hunter Henry was a standout, catching eight of his 12 targets for 109 yards, while the Patriots’ wide receivers struggled, combining for just three catches and 19 yards. This raises the pressing question: Can the Patriots’ passing game be fixed?

************************************************

Patriots Content Brought to you by….

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co

Take the guesswork out of buying MLB tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.