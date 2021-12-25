Merry Cornbread Christmas & Happy Holidays

In a year that has the NBA (attempting) a normal regular season schedule for first time since 2018-19 season, the league has found themselves stumbling through it. Fans have found more news of more Covid protocols, G-League players, 40 year old veterans being called into action and dozens of game postponements, it’s been a stumbling season so far in deed.

Tough loss for the #Celtics on Christmas Day but stumbling on #Christmas happened even in the glory years. Here’s a “Cornbread Christmas” for you.. courtesy of WBZ in #Boston, @CLNSMedia @CedricMaxwell @CelticsCLNS pic.twitter.com/pMDymNQfWF — NBA History on CLNS (@NBAHistoryCLNS) December 25, 2021



So, why not succumb to to the pandemic pressures of another Covid Christmas capped off by the annual appearance of Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell’s now iconic recital of T’was the Night Before Christmas. courtesy of our friends at Channel 4 WBZ in Boston.

So, while we send our heartfelt prayers to those who are suffering this holiday season and our sincerest appreciation to the health care workers who are sacrificing their own health and holiday to treat those not well, we also look to poke a little fun at Maxwell while wishing you all the happiest and healthiest of holiday seasons.

We toast to 2022 being somewhat normal again.

Merry Christmas,

CLNS Media