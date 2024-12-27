Cedric Maxwell Reacts to Celtics Recent Struggles | Cedric Maxwell Podcast

Cedric Maxwell and Josue Pavon return after their holiday hiatus to react to the Celtics losing to the 76ers on Christmas Day. Is it time for the fans to panic? Plus, they discuss Klay Thompson recently passing Reggie Miller on the all-time threes list, and his statement that Reggie is the best to ever do it. How successful would he be in today’s game?

0:00 – Intro

2:31 – Celtics’ late game execution

4:10 – Embiid’s emotional moment

5:58 – Tatum’s great game

9:07 – Tatum’s unbelievable performance

10:56 – Tatum’s 40-point triple double

14:01 – Pritchard’s confidence

16:53 – Finals predictions

19:01 – Jimmy Butler rumors

21:00 – Warriors potential trade

22:54 – Al Horford’s story

25:03 – Draymond vs. Larry Bird

29:38 – Steph Curry’s impact

32:01 – Klay Thompson’s comments

34:01 – Victor’s ejection incident

35:59 – Where is the belt?

39:01 – Father’s Day struggles

41:31 – Holiday episode wrap-up

