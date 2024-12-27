Cedric Maxwell Reacts to Celtics Recent Struggles | Cedric Maxwell Podcast

Cedric Maxwell and Josue Pavon return after their holiday hiatus to react to the Celtics losing to the 76ers on Christmas Day. Is it time for the fans to panic? Plus, they discuss Klay Thompson recently passing Reggie Miller on the all-time threes list, and his statement that Reggie is the best to ever do it. How successful would he be in today’s game?
0:00 – Intro
2:31 – Celtics’ late game execution
4:10 – Embiid’s emotional moment
5:58 – Tatum’s great game
9:07 – Tatum’s unbelievable performance
10:56 – Tatum’s 40-point triple double
14:01 – Pritchard’s confidence
16:53 – Finals predictions
19:01 – Jimmy Butler rumors
21:00 – Warriors potential trade
22:54 – Al Horford’s story
25:03 – Draymond vs. Larry Bird
29:38 – Steph Curry’s impact
32:01 – Klay Thompson’s comments
34:01 – Victor’s ejection incident
35:59 – Where is the belt?
39:01 – Father’s Day struggles
41:31 – Holiday episode wrap-up
