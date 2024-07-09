Celtics Have a Stacked Summer League Squad

On the latest episode of The Garden Report, Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell are in Roxbury for a Celtics community event. Bobby and Noa discuss the Celtics newly released and stacked Summer League roster.

“I think JD Davidson it’s pretty unusual to have three consecutive years of a two-way with one organization, but they continue to praise him and his work ethic and what he can bring to the table despite the fact you know he hasn’t really played NBA minutes,” said Noa Dalzell on the latest episode of The Garden Report.

The Celtics 13-man Summer League roster includes more familiar faces such as Drew Peterson, Neemias Queta, Jaden Springer, and Jordan Walsh.

In addition to key returners, there is a new group of incoming draft picks that will add depth to the Summer League roster. Baylor Scheierman out of Creighton, and Anton Watson from Gonzaga will be making their debuts.

Scheierman was drafted with the final pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Celtics. He averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game at Creighton. He’s known as a knockdown shooter, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 38.1% from three in college.

Anton Watson was selected in the second round with the 54th pick. The six-foot-eight big man averaged 14.5 points, grabbed 7.1 rebounds, and dished 2.6 assists per game at Gonzaga last season. Watson is an all-around type of player that can also shoot the three ball shooting 41.2% last season.

Check out the latest episode of The Garden Report to hear more about the Celtics exciting Summer League team!

