Why Anton Watson is the Player to Watch in Celtics Summer League

The Boston Celtics want to defend their Summer League title, and rookie Anton Watson out of Gonzaga might just be one of the top players flying under the radar.

The six-foot-eight big man out of Gonzaga was drafted in the second round with Boston’s 54th pick. He averaged 14.5 points per game 7.1 rebounds per game this past season in college, shooting 57.8% from the field. The 230-pound center can do a little bit of everything and even shoots the lights out of the ball.

General manager of the Celtics, Brad Stevens has high expectations for Watson, speaking about what he wants to see from him during his post-draft press conference.

“I want him to come in here with the mindset that he’s gonna let it fly like he’s never let it fly before,” Stevens said during his post-draft press conference according to Boston.com. “I think he’s a better shooter than he sometimes thinks he is.”

The Celtics Summer League opener is on Saturday, and CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning discusses why Anton Walker is the player to watch.

“Kevin O’Connor called [Watson] an old Al Horford he compares himself to him there too unsurprisingly,” said Bobby Manning on the latest episode of The Garden Report.

Watson is a good defender with size, and his shooting is above average for his size.

