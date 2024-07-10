Celtics Sale Latest & Summer League Preview

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and John Zannis are back for another Garden Report! The duo goes LIVE to discuss the latest with the Celtics sale and preview Summer League.

“We never imagined the Celtics being in this position where they’ve extended themselves to the point of having a $475 to $500 million dollar payroll plus tax in just a year from now,” said CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning.

Although not a massive surprise that the Celtics are up for sale, what did come as a surprise is that Wyc Grousbeck only owns two percent of the franchise and there is another figure that is putting up the money for this team.

The team could cost more than $450 million in 2025-26 as a result of the new contract signings and extensions.

Grousbeck said back in June that there was no plan to sell the team. There is reports that suggest Grousbeck’s family is a key motivating factor in the sale of the team.

It seems as though the Grousbeck family is hoping to sell multiple pieces over multiple years. They plan to sell the team in two parts with 51% of the team going fairly soon.

John Zannis, Bobby Manning and Jimmy Toscano think that Stephen Pagliuca or John Henry could emerge as frontrunners to buy the historic franchise.

So here’s the question. Do you want local guy, local ties, passionate interest in the area of the team? Do you want a group of many different people which always gets messy? Or do you want Bezos type who just has the deepest pockets possible,?” asked Bobby Manning.

CLNS continues to monitor the ongoing situation revolving the selling of the Boston Celtics.

