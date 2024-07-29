Celtics Going for Gold on Team USA

Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are representing the Celtics and Team USA in Paris for the Olympic Games. The Celtics have the most members out of any NBA team on the Olympic roster as they seek to bring home the gold.

A. Sherrod Blakely is joined by CLNS Media’s Josue Pavon to discuss Tatum, Holiday, and White and the expectations for them on Team USA. They also get into the impact all these contracts will have on potential bidders and round out things by discussing the biggest threats to a Celtics repeat.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in virtually every statistic during the regular season and was certainly one of the main factors in bringing home banner number 18. Tatum will have a different role in the Olympics, with so many other offensive powerhouses on the roster.

“I’m expecting him just to be a force off the bench to be honest. Do a little bit of playmaking, a little transition defense, stuff that’s gonna scare opposing teams when you have someone like that coming off the bench. I just don’t think this is that type of role where you gotta give us double figures and scoring every single night…” said Josue Pavon on the latest episode of The Big 3 Podcast.

Jrue Holiday will bring an elite level of defense that Team USA desperately needs. Derrick White takes Kawhi Leonard’s spot and will be expected to do all the little things for this team making his typical hustle plays in big moments.

Listen to all this and more on the latest episode of The Big 3 NBA Podcast!

21:51 – How will the payroll impact the sale?

31:25 – Biggest threats to the Celtics

