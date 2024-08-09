Steve Kerr’s Olympic Coaching Decisions w/ Bobby Manning

On this episode of the Big 3 NBA Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely is joined be CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning as they discuss the Team USA benching of Jayson Tatum; the Jaylen Brown, Team USA and Nike on-again kerfuffle; and a look ahead to the game against South Sudan.

During Team USA’s victory over Serbia, Jayson Tatum was listed as a DNP CD (Did Not Play, Coaches Decision) before sitting the entirety of the matchup.

Fans wondered if Tatum was hurt before Steve Kerr acknowledged that it was simply due to the matchup and that Tatum would play in their next round against a different opponent.

“There’s certainly politics at play here and I won’t go that direction but the one I’m looking at is Embiid because he continues to be ineffective, he continues to start for them and I don’t think it’s as simple as saying alright Embiid goes out Tatum goes in or you play Tatum at center and go small…But if you tinker with the rotations it feels overdue to pull back from Embiid,” said Bobby Manning on the latest episode of The Big 3 NBA Podcast.

Tatum’s benching is not the first time this Olympics that there is seemingly disrespect towards players on the Celtics roster. Despite the Celtics sending the most players from their roster to the Olympics, Eastern Conference Finals and Finals MVP Jaylen Brown was denied a spot on the roster after Kawhi Leonard exited from injury.

While Derrick White was chosen in place of Leonard for his hustle plays and defensive capabilities, in terms of overall talent Jaylen Brown was the clear choice for the best available player to add to the roster.

Steve Kerr admitted that his decision to not play Tatum was not the best one he’s made after the game.

Bobby Manning and A. Sherrod Blakely continue to discuss the impact of Tatum’s benching and the state of Team USA basketball.

