Celtics 2022-23 Season Preview w/ Chris Mannix

Chris Mannix is a Senior NBA Writer for Sports Illustrated. Chris stops by the show to talk about the Celtics chemistry, Tatum’s MVP case, and why Boston should open the check book NOW for Grant Williams. Twitter: @SIChrisMannix

TIMESTAMPS:

6:41 Hearing the Warriors celebrate has absolutely motivated this team

12:43 Tatum has a real chance at MVP

21:44 Questions about Mazzulla will come in the playoffs

29:42 Celtics should lock down Grant now

38:23 Predictions

