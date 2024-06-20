How the Celtics Built this Championship Team

The Boston Celtics took home banner number 18 in dominant fashion. Boston was far and away the best team all year, boasting the best record in the NBA. That leads us to asking, just how did Boston put together this championship roster?

The Celtics are going old school and finally making team basketball fashionable again. Despite Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum being the team’s stars, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and the rest of the Celtics deep bench were just as valuable as their dynamic duo.

“They’re a unique package and partly because they got the one-two guys who compliment each other all the time and they got the backcourt, it’s just extraordinary,” said Bob Ryan on the latest episode of the Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman podcast.

The Celtics have proven that they are group of high character basketball players who worry about one thing and one thing only and that is winning championships. Despite the divide many put between Tatum and Brown when it comes to being MVP or the team’s number one option, they put all of that criticism to bed in the end.

“Taum seems to me, when he really works the defense going to the paint with the reverse dribble, changing direction, almost Paul Pierce like but more athletically. He’s unstoppable… That’s his strength to me, everybody loves the three, but I think that’s his strength,” said Gary Tanguay.

Tatum’s versatility combined with his newfound self-awareness knowing that he doesn’t need to put the team on his shoulders is the sacrifice that ultimately propelled this team to a championship.

