Celtics Season Review & Player Awards

The Celtics 2024 championship run was a result of a dominant 64-18 regular season record that carried over to the playoffs where they lost only four games.

“It felt very personal the way they went about dismantling those teams. We know we’re better than you, but we’re not just gonna beat you. We are going to annihilate you and just absolutely decimate you in every way imaginable to the point where you’re gonna be calling for mercy by halftime. And to me that was a sign for me that this team is a little bit different,” said A. Sherrod Blakely on the latest episode of The Big 3 NBA Podcast.

Many elements contributed to the Celtics coming together to making the organization the winningest franchise in NBA history. From previous Finals losses that left a scar, to dominant wins over top-tier teams like Miami and Golden State, to elite defense resulting in stellar offense, Boston had the whole package.

While the season wasn’t pretty, ever player on the Celtics roster made a sacrifice for the the bettering of the team and it all paid off in the end.

A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn and Kwani Lunis discuss all that there was to know about the Celtics season which resulted in an NBA Championship and they give their player awards for the 2023-2024 NBA Season.

Listen to the latest episode of The Big 3 NBA Podcast:

Timeline:

0:00 – Celtics Championship Celebration

1:06 – National Media’s Perception

5:30 – Dominating Wins over Miami and Golden State

7:20 – Elite Defense, Improving Offense

10:57 – Turning Point: Nine Straight Wins

12:59 – Responding to Adversity

16:10 – Low Point Against Clippers

18:02 – Nervous After Hawks Loss

20:11 – Championship Team Response

23:44 – Luke Kornet’s Contribution

25:24 – Sam’s Pleasant Surprise

26:55 – Kornet’s Shooting Mystery

30:07 – Kornet’s Three-Point Dilemma

31:46 – Embracing the Three-Point Trend

33:20 – Unsung Contributions on Celtics

34:55 – Pritchard’s Valuable Role

37:24 – Al Horford’s Resilience

39:07 – Al’s Remarkable Three-Point Shooting

41:24 – Porzingis’ Recovery Concerns

