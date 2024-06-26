Will the Champion Celtics Repeat in 2025?

The Boston Celtics put the haters to rest as they walk away from the 2023-2024 NBA Season as NBA Champions and hang banner number 18 in the rafters.

With a season behind us, everyone is already starting to talk about the expectations for the future of this Celtics team as they want to keep their core in tact for seasons to come.

Where can the Celtics take this team? Is this just the start for Boston’s championship pursuits, and just how many more can they win in the future?

On the latest episode of The Cedric Maxwell Podcast, Josue Pavon and Cedric Maxwell reflect on the long journey the Celtics went on to win this title, including how the finals unfolded, the championship parade, and whether or not they can repeat in 2025.

“He’s got a championship ring coming, he’s got the status as a Celtics champ, and plenty of opportunities to add to that for sure,” said Josue Pavon on the latest episode of The Cedric Maxwell Podcast in regards to Jayson Tatum’s future rise in the coming years.

Listen to all of this and more on the latest episode of The Cedric Maxwell Podcast:

Timeline:

0:00 – Boston Celtics win NBA championship

2:55 – Kyrie Irving congratulating Celtics players

8:30 – Haslam praying for Celtics to lose

10:51 – Potential new players for Celtics

13:27 – Celtics’ future championship opportunities

16:53 – Players entering prime years in their 20s

18:59 – Celebrating Coach’s impact and success

21:38 – Al Horford’s pivotal role in the championship

25:58 – Jaylen Brown’s impressive Finals MVP win

29:00 – Defensive schemes and player matchups

31:20 – Reflections on the celebratory parade in Boston

33:46 – Understanding the legacy of championships in Boston

37:45 – Confetti celebration and player reactions

42:13 – Tatum’s upcoming challenges and schedule

44:09 – Reflecting on Tatum’s growth as a player

45:42 – Discussing the NBA draft and Celtics’ options

