Celtics Blow Out Harden-less 76ers 135-87

The Celtics traveled to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers in a big Eastern Conference matchup. With new addition James Harden out through the All-Star break with a hamstring injury, the red-hot Celtics continued their winning streak with a 135-87 landslide victory over the 76ers. The Celtics entered the game as the 6th seed in the eastern conference, and are now currently 3.5 games back of the 1st seed; they have won 11 of their last 12 games. They will now host the Pistons on Wednesday at TD Garden before heading into the break.

“We are playing how we play regardless of opponent,” said Ime Udoka after the win. “To see the crowd leave in probably the third quarter was an impressive thing for us. And I think our team relished that.”

“This is a game that we all talked about,” said Jaylen Brown, “We wanted this one. And we came out and got the job done.”

The game also marked the return of Daniel Theis in his first game back with the Celtics. After the game, Jayson Tatum said that “He’s happy he’s back, we’re happy he’s back. Theis just fits right in for what we’re doing.” Boston has been far away the best defensive team in the league, and now will have the chance to climb even further up the standings heading into All-Star weekend.

Join the Celtics Postgame Show as A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and host John Zannis break it all down on from Philadelphia.

