Celtics Sign Xavier Tillman to 2 Year Contract and Run It Back

The Boston Celtics free agent forward Xavier Tillman has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN.

Tillman averaged 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds last season. The Celtics continue to have a terrific post-season free agency, returning their entire starting five and key role players off the bench like Xavier Tillman and Luke Kornet.

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning reacts to the move and discusses the team’s ability to sustain through the Kristaps Porzingis injury on the latest episode of The Garden Report. With this signing, the Celtics have now filled 14 of their 15 roster spots.

Tillman is on a league minimum deal, meaning that there was no pay bump required to keep the center. Last season Tillman dealt with a knee injury and did not play a ton of minutes, but he famously hit a shot in the Finals in the corner in Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks.

“[The Celtics] have eight players signed through 2026 now when you consider Tillman. That could become nine if they extend Sam Hauser who’s eligible for an extension next week. So pretty amazing, this is rare. I can’t imagine this has happened very often in NBA history that you bring this many guys back from a championship team,” said CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning on the latest episode of The Garden Report Podcast.

