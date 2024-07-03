Tatum Receives Supermax and Celtics Up for Sale

Jayson Tatum recently agreed to a five-year, $314 million contract extension, making that the richest contract in the history of NBA signings.

The 26-year-old drafted third overall by the Celtics in 2017 was pivotal in this year’s Banner 18 win in the Finals over the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum is a five-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection, averaging 26.9 points, 4.9 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game this past regular season, according to ESPN.

Tatum is not the only player on the Celtics roster to receive a deal of this magnitude. Last offseason his running mate and NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown signed the largest contract in NBA history before Tatum did, banking a supermax deal projected to be worth $286 million, according to CBS Sports.

“We knew it was coming…It just shows how smart the Celtics ownership is and that they’re committed to winning,” said Gary Tanguay on the latest episode of The Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast.

Tatum’s contract isn’t the only big news to come out of the Boston Celtics organization as of late.

In a statement on Monday, the franchise confirmed that the ownership group is selling the team.

“Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C., the ownership group of the Boston Celtics, announced today its intention to sell all the shares of the team,” the team said in the statement. “The controlling family of the ownership group, after considerable thought and internal discussion, has decided to sell the team for estate and family planning considerations…”The managing board of the ownership group expects to sell a majority interest in 2024 or early 2025, with the balance closing in 2028, and expects Wyc Grousbeck to remain as the Governor of the team until the second closing in 2028.”

“They’re at the top right now. Why would you sell when you have the chance to win a couple more titles over these next couple years and be a hero around here and be revered even more than you’re revered right now?,” said Jeff Goodman.

Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay tell you why they think Irv Grousbeck plays a major role in the selling of the Celtics franchise as they discuss Celtics free agency and much more on the latest episode of The Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast!

