Celtics acquire Malcolm Brogdon from Pacers

The Boston Celtics have acquired Malcolm Brogdon for a 2023 first-round pick and Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Juwan Morgan, Malik Fitts, and Daniel Theis.

The former Pacer point guard averaged 19.1 PTS, 5.1 REBs and 5.9 ASTS in just 36 games on shooting splits of 45/31/86 last season.

Despite his injury concerns, when he is on the court fans can count on him to play both sides of the floor as well rounded player.

The Garden Report discusses the move, how he fits with the team, and how much the veteran impacts Boston. Watch the following clip to see the Reaction to Danilo Gallinari Signing by Garden Report’s John Zannis and Bobby Manning.

