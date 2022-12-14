Celtics Avoid Collapse in Comeback Over Lakers

After leading by as many as 20 points, the Boston Celtics trailed the Los Angeles Lakers 106-93 with 3:50 left in the game. The Celtics surged back into the game, and with a Jayson Tatum fadeaway jumper over Lebron James, the Celtics tied the game to send it to overtime.

Boston continued to pile on points, and stole back a 122-118 win over Los Angeles on Tuesday night. After losing two straight games, the Celtics stopped their skid and wrapped up their road trip 4-2.

Join The Garden Report Postgame Show as they discuss Boston’s late-game efforts to overcome their collapse.

Trending Luke Kornet Contests Captivating and Confusing the NBA

