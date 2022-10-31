Celtics Snap 2-Game Skid Against The Wizards Behind Season Best Defensive Effort

Boston, MA — Shades of last season’s league-leading defense were on full display Sunday night as the Celtics allowed fewer than 100 points for the first time this year.

The Boston Celtics lead from start to finish and beat the Washington Wizards 112-94, improving to 4-2 on the year.

Boston used a balanced attack to spread the floor and attack the Wizards in the halfcourt. Jaylen Brown lead the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Jayson Tatum and Malcolm Brogdon also pitched in 23 points each. The Celtics also received contributions from other players as the team nailed a season-high 20 3-pointers, earning a +39 point differential from beyond the arc.

Head Coach Joe Mazzulla expressed his approval for the team’s shooting from distance, saying “I love 3-pointers, I like math.”

What really was the story tonight, however, was the defense. The attention to Washington’s attack was evident from the opening tip as the Celtics held the Wizards to a meager 39% shooting. The Wizards attempted just 16 free throws and Bradley Beal did not score until a minute left in the third quarter.

The Celtics also looked to have committed to Luke Kornet as their backup big until Robert Williams returns from injury. Kornet has now posted back-to-back performances with at least a +7 figure and opponents grab offensive rebounds at just a 17% (100th percentile) clip when he plays, per Cleaning The Glass.

The Celtics will now travel to Cleveland to try and avenge Friday’s loss.