Celtics Beat LA + Mazzulla to Coach Team Giannis in All-Star Game

On episode 113 of the A List Podcast, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis recap the Celtics controversial win over the Los Angeles Lakers and discuss Joe Mazzulla being named the Eastern Conference’s All-Star Head Coach.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:55 Boston beats LA + The Officiating

9:45 Jaylen Brown redeems himself vs LA

15:01 Tatum struggling … how can he improve from 3pt range?

24:15 Mazzulla named Eastern Conference All-Star Head Coach

27:25 Thoughts on new All Star draft format

29:30 Mazzulla’s rotations

33:00 Sam Hauser continues to struggle

39:09 Nets Preview

