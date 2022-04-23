Garden Report: Celtics Fend Off Nets 109-103, Take Commanding 3-0 Lead

The Boston Celtics take a 2-0 lead into Brooklyn as they face off against the Nets in Game 3 of their playoff series. With the return of Robert Williams in limited minutes for the first time since his meniscus injury, the buzz around the Celtics was palpable as they went on the road against the Nets. In a pivotal game in the series, Boston continued to take Brooklyn’s best shots and fend off their shooters late, and the Celtics sealed away a 109-103 win on Saturday night. They now have an overwhelming 3-0 series lead with a chance to sweep the Nets on Monday night in Brooklyn.

“I feel like we’re a complete team,” said Ime Udoka after the Celtics closed out another win.

On how the team will approach a chance to close out the series on Monday, Udoka said “We need to do what we did in the last few games, but with a better start.”

On the night of his return and how he was feeling, Robert Williams said “I felt good. We got the dub, so I’m feeling a lot better. No pain, no setbacks.”

“Our team, starting with our Defensive Player of the Year, we play both sides of the ball aggressively,” said Jaylen Brown of Boston’s execution and effort. “That’s what we like. That’s what we take pride in.”

On the win and how the team is playing, Jayson Tatum said “The most important thing about what we’re trying to accomplish is that we’re all on the same page and that we’re all competing.”

