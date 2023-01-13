The Boston Celtics and Brookyln Nets squared off in a war of attrition, as both teams were playing shorthanded. Kevin Durant is out for roughly a month with an MCL strain, while Jaylen Brown is out with a right adductor strain and Al Horford resting on the back-to-back.

Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving went toe-to-toe as they led their squads, but the biggest difference makers for the Celtics were their bench players, as key rotation guys stepped up with their teammates out. Derrick White, Luke Kornet, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard all played vital roles in Thursday’s win, and put a nail in the coffin for the Nets.

Join The Garden Report Postgame Show as we give our initial thoughts and reactions to the Celtics bench stepping up bigtime against the Nets.

