Celtics Blow Out Hornets in First Preseason Game 134-93

The Celtics and Hornets played their first preseason game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Sunday, October 2nd. The Garden Report Postgame show breaks down the game and what they saw from the new look Celtics under Interim Coach Joe Mazzulla. Join Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and host John Zannis as we break it all down.

