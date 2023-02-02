Celtics Blow Out Nets To Win Their Second Straight

The Celtics trounced the Nets 139-96, taking full control from the opening tip and not letting up until the final buzzer. The 43 point margin of victory is the team’s largest this season.

It’s not often a game is over as soon as it starts — especially against a team of Brooklyn’s caliber — but the Celtics offense exploded from the jump. The team took a 46-16 lead into the 2nd quarter and a 79-45 lead into halftime, their largest halftime lead in 10 years.

“It’s definitely fun,” said Malcolm Brogdon following the game. “The starting five came out and set the tone, and I thought the second group came out and followed their lead and kept playing with a lot of energy on both ends.”

Tatum and Brown led the way with 31 and 26 respectively, each shooting 7 for 12 from three. The entire team shot lights out from beyond the arc, making 59.1% of their threes at the half and 48.1% for the game, those numbers weighed down mostly by missed heat checks and shots during garbage time second-half possessions.

On the boards, the Celtics feasted, out-rebounding the Nets by nearly 30. Robert Williams III in particular had a great night, posting 16 points and 9 rebounds, taking Nic Claxton completely out of the game, and breaking out a jump hook on the offensive end.

“I feel like the ceiling for me is no ceiling,” said Williams III. “With the teammates that I have, through my injuries, they really helped me. Going back to the little jump hooks, they encourage it. They encourage me to be who I am.”

The team defense was also intense from the start, discombobulating Kyrie Irving with swarming defense and forcing contested looks from the Nets’ shooters.

The Nets have faired well recently without Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, and TJ Warren, but they were ran out of the building tonight, with no one showing up to play besides Kyrie Irving and Cam Thomas. They were simply dominated in every facet of the game, and have now lost their 10th straight (including playoffs) to Boston.

The Celtics will be riding high into Friday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns at home.