Celtics Blowout 76ers by 48 Points in Philly

The Celtics beat the 76ers by 48 points tonight as they extended their league best win streak to 9 games. The Garden Report Postgame Show reacts to the 135-87 win on Tuesday night where Boston tied their 2nd largest road win in franchise history. Boston has the 2nd best defense in the NBA and have been 1st since Christmas.

Jaylen Brown scored 26 of his 29 points in the first half while his partner Jayson Tatum added 28 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Celtics. Newly acquired Guard Derrick White was +41 in 28 minutes tonight off the bench in his 3rd game with Boston.

The Celtics entered the game as the 6th seed in the east and are currently 3.5 games back of the No. 1 Seed. They have won 11 of 12. They will now host the Pistons on Wednesday at TD Garden as they play their final game before the All-Star break.

