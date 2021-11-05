Celtics Blowout Heat For Second Straight Win

The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 95-78 on Thursday, A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano and host John Zannis recap Boston’s big win.

You can also listen and Subscribe to the The Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Celtics fans, we know this season has you stressed out so far. So checkout the Calm app! The only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief. Support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription. Go to https://calm.com/garden!