Celtics Blow 14 PT Lead in 4th, Bucks Win 110-107

The Boston Celtics returned to Boston to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their 2nd Round Series tied 2-2. For a majority of the game, the two teams traded runs, but as the game wore on the Celtics began to separate themselves. With their stout defense and flowing offense, Boston took a 14 point lead heading into the 4th quarter.

From there, it was all downhill. Milwaukee started to heat up from beyond the arc, and Boston failed to close out on their shooters as players were complaining to officials. After an absolute disaster of a 4th quarter where the Celtics were outscored, outrebounded and outplayed, the Bucks stole Game 5 and won 110-107. Marcus Smart had back to back turnovers to seal the loss, but he was far from the reason why Boston fell apart in a gut-wrenching loss reminiscent of the early-season Celtics.

“Offensive rebounds,” said Head Coach Ime Udoka in his postgame presser, “story of the game.”

On putting the loss behind them, Marcus Smart said “You just move on. Nothing else. You can be mad, but it doesn’t change it. You move on and get ready for the next one. That’s all you can do.”

“I could come up here and pout and be sad. And there’d be a big story about how I don’t believe us,” said Jayson Tatum. “It’s the first to four. There’s no sense is being sad. You go win the next game.”

“We gave it away,” said Jaylen Brown. “Credit Milwaukee. They play hard for 48 minutes. We got away from what we do well late. We weren’t as purposeful down the stretch and it cost us.”

Join A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and host John Zannis for The Garden Report Postgame Show as they break it all down.

