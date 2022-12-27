Celtics vs Bucks Reaction: Jayson Tatum Shines in Christmas Day Blowout

After struggling over the past few weeks, the Celtics got into a groove against the Timberwolves, and came out guns blazing on Christmas Day against the Bucks. Jayson Tatum dominated as Boston’s rotation came alive, and the Celtics contained Giannis Antetokounmpo on their way to a 139-118 blowout victory over Milwaukee.

Join Vitamin C’s with Adam Taylor and Tim Sheils as we recap Boston’s blowout win over the Bucks, and the performance of some key Celtics as they look to build on the last few games.

