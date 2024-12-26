Celtics Christmas Day loss should turn season around | You Got Boston

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the Celtics 118-114 loss to the 76ers in the latest episode of You Got Boston. That includes the good (Jayson Tatum’s play, Al Horford’s continued reliability, Derrick White finds his rhythm) and the bad (Kristaps Porzingis exits another game due to injury and the Celtics’ defensive intensity is just not there). Joe Mazzulla and Jayson Tatum acknowledged the Celtics consistency is not where it needs to be — and the season seems to be at somewhat of an inflection point.

