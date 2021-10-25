Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Secures First NBA Win vs Rockets

The Boston Celtics beat the Houston Rockets 107-97 on Sunday night. New Head Coach Ime Udoks secured his first win as an NBA head coach.

The Celtics will travel to North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow night at 7pm ET.

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano & Josue Pavon break down the game.

