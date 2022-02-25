After losing to Detroit and snapping their 9 game win streak, the Boston Celtics came back after the All-Star break looking to set the right tone and get back on track against the Brooklyn Nets. With Brooklyn missing multiple players, Boston jumped out ahead and didn’t look back as they cruised to a 129-106 victory on Thursday night.

The Celtics are now 10-1 in their last 11 games and sit in the 6th seed, only 4.5 games back of the top-seeded Bulls. Boston also has the highest point differential in 2022, and they’ve had the league’s best defense since December 1st. With this consistent play from the Celtics, is it time for Boston to be taken seriously? Are the Celtics championship contenders? The Garden Report crew weighs in following Boston’s win over Brooklyn.

