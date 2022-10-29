Celtics Defense bad again in loss vs Cavaliers

BOSTON, MA — The Celtics defense continued to struggle as the Celtics lost to the Cavs 132-123 in OT on Friday night. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon recap the game and discuss Boston’s defensive struggles.

