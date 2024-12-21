Celtics Defense Was UNFORGIVABLE Against Bulls | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast

Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay return to discuss the worst loss of the season for the Celtics so far, where they refused to play consistent defense against the Chicago Bulls. Their conversation then turns to the NBA Hall of Fame Ballot, which is dominated by great women of the game. Finally, they remember Dick van Arsdale, who passed away this week.

