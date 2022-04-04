Celtics Need to Clear Up Players’ Vaccination Status Before It’s Too Late

The Celtics have a Covid-19 problem, whether they want to admit it not. And not talking about it won’t make it go away.

For the past week the team has danced around questions on whether all their players are fully vaccinated and eligible to play in Toronto (with Canada mandating players be vaccinated to play north of the border) should the Celtics draw the Raptors in round 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

On Sunday it was Jaylen Brown doing the covid shot shuffle when asked about his vaccination status. Brown similarly declined to confirm whether he was vaccinated earlier in the season. Then, it was not relevant to basketball.

Now it is.

This time around Brown is hiding behind his role as VP of the Player’s Association as a justification for not discussing private medical issues.

“Last year, I missed the playoffs, I had a season-ending injury with my wrist,” Brown said. “And this year, from a competitive standpoint, I’m excited and ready to play against anybody. As the vice president of the Players Association, it’s a part of my job description to protect our players’ rights and our medical privacy so you won’t hear me comment on my status or anybody else’s. That’s how I feel about it.”

Problem with this answer is well, it’s bullshit.

The President of the NBPA, CJ McCollum has openly discussed his vaccination status and produced a PSA urging others to get the jab. Similarly, Brown’s teammate and fellow VP of the NBPA Grant Williams has publicly declared that he is vaccinated. Kyrie Irving, also a union VP very famously has talked about his decision to not get the shot.

If Brown wanted to divulge his vaccinations status, he could. But the bigger issue with his answer is “ready to play” and what exactly that means. Brown may be ‘ready’ but that does not necessarily mean vaccinated or eligible.

Head coach Ime Udoka and teammate Al Horford gave similarly vague answers when asked the same question earlier in the week. Udoka said that all the players “if healthy, are available to play.” When asked about his status Horford said he would “be able to be ready to play wherever.”

The reason Horford and Brown are the ones getting these questions is because they have yet to confirm their vaccination status, putting their actual availability against Toronto in doubt. Chris Mannix of Yahoo reported earlier in the week that the two were not yet vaccinated and later clarified that they have not declared it. On Sunday the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn wrote that “at least two frontline players are not vaccinated.”

The reality is, teams with 100% vaccination coverage have openly boasted about it. Both the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, 2 teams that could end up facing Toronto in round 1 have confirmed that all their players are fully vaccinated.

The Celtics, for their part refuse to comment. Team President Brad Stevens declined to confirm whether all his players are vaccinated and doubled down on the team’s commitment to personal privacy earlier this week during a radio interview.

“As an organization we have said from Day 1 we are not going to comment on our team vaccination status or individual vaccination status,” Stevens said Friday.

Well actually, they have. Before the season began head coach Ime Udoka contracted Covid-19. A press release from the team stated that it was a breakthrough infection. A short while later Al Horford contracted Covid. A team press release did not mention Horford’s vaccination status nor Jaylen Brown’s when he contracted the virus a month later.

To put it plainly, the Celtics are dodging this question because they do not want to answer it, not because of any league, union or team mandate.

It’s understandable the organization would want to protect the status of unvaccinated players to spare them public scorn and derision. It’s also possible the team knows that any currently unvaccinated players plan to get the shot in time to make them eligible to play in Toronto in round 1. The earliest a game north of the border could take place is April 20th. In Canada, a player must be 14 days clear of a single dose vaccine or the second shot of a two dose vaccine to be technically vaccinated.

Do the math, that deadline is fast approaching. And given the tight jumble in the East standings it is unlikely there will be enough clarity before the season’s final game on April 10th. If the Celtics wait that long find out whether Toronto is the first round opponent, it will be too late.

If that’s the path the Celtics plan to take, no harm (outside of any public health concerns) no foul. But if there are any unvaccinated Celtics players who pull a Kyrie Irving and refuses to abandon their stance regardless who the Celtics play in round 1, that could tank the whole season, and render the team’s recent stretch of inspired play obsolete.

The C’s have been an absolute wagon since January and when fully healthy a legitimate contender to reach the NBA Finals. They will already be without Robert Williams for at least round 1 as he recovers from knee surgery. Missing two or more additional frontline players on the road – certainly ones as valuable as Brown and Horford – would make is difficult if not impossible to defeat any playoff caliber team in a 7-game series.

It may not be an issue. The Celtics won’t tell us. Are they hiding something or confident any issues will be resolved in time? We don’t know. They may not fully know. And unless the picture clears up quickly, it could derail the entire season and any lofty championship aspirations before they have a chance to get off the ground.