Celtics Extend Win Streak to 9 After Win Over Pelicans

CLNS Media

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The Boston Celtics defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night to extend their win-streak to 9 games. Josue Pavon of CLNS Media breaks down Boston’s win.

