Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Celtics Extend Winning Streak + Will Brooklyn Nets Turn Things Around?

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

How long will the Celtics remain the hottest team in the NBA, and do the Brooklyn Nets have a chance to turn their season around with or without Kyrie Irving? Bob, Jeff & Gary discuss the first month of the regular season, including Steph Curry scoring 50 in a losing effort and which legitimate teams are on the up and up.

00:52: Why Goodman’s on the road
02:52: Celtics showing off their depth on an eight-game winning streak
9:30: Grant Williams and Jaylen Brown are making significant progress
14:26: Why can’t the Warriors win on the road & will they turn things around?
17:35: Steph Curry/last time Bob covered a game where someone scored 50 points in a losing effort
22:40: Which teams are off to a phony or legitimate start to the season? The Grizzlies, Blazers, etc.
27:33: Can the Nets bounce back from their slow start with Kyrie Irving?
32:10: Bob’s upcoming column

