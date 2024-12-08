Celtics Fall Flat in Smart’s Homecoming | Celtics vs Grizzlies Postgame Show

The Celtics picked up their fifth loss of the season against the Grizzlies, 127-121, in their fifth game in seven days. Despite being left wide open for most of the game, Jrue Holiday shot just 4-17 from deep, and Jayson Tatum went 1-10 from beyond the arc as the Celtics offense could never really gain momentum. Marcus Smart struggled in his first game against the Celtics, but received a standing ovation when checking in.

Join John Zannis, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning as they unpack the action from the contest.

