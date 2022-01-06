Celtics fall short to Spurs 99-97

With the starting lineup healthy for the first time since December 13th, the Boston Celtics took on the San Antonio Spurs at TD Garden.

Boston was narrowly defeated by the Spurs 99-97, with Jaylen Brown missing the tying layup to close the game out. “This was a tough loss,” said Brown. “I smoked that ****ing layup. Just have to be better tomorrow.”

“We have to be more deliberate with what we’re trying to get in those situations,” said Head Coach Ime Udoka of Boston’s late-game offense, the dangerous trend of sinking into iso ball and settling for bad shots.

On what the Celtics needed to do in order to fix their late-game offense, Tatum said the team needed to “play with better pace. Get out and run more…Fix things in the moment. Not wait until after we watch film the next day.”

Join A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano, Josue Pavon, and host John Zannis after the game as we break it all down in The Garden Report Postgame Show.

Popular Now Jaylen Brown’s 50 Points Save Celtics and Expose Their Biggest Issue

Go to CALM.COM/garden, for a limited time you’ll get 40% off a Calm premium subscription!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://Linkedin.com/Garden post your first job for free! LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Did you know every week, nearly 40 million job seekers visit LinkedIn.