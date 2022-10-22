Subscribe
Celtics Find a Way to Beat the Heat

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

MIAMI, FL — CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning discusses the Boston Celtics 111-104 road win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 57 points.

“We’ve got a great team and we’re still trying to figure each other out,” Tatum said after the fame. “And I love playing against the Heat. We’ve got some history here the last couple years, and they push you. They make you a better team. They’ve got a lot of fire, a lot of great players, a great coach.”

