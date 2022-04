Brian Barrett is a host for WEEI. Brian makes his Celtics Beat debut! Barrett and Valenti riff on the Celtics 2-0 start, the importance of Al Horford, and if the Nets can do anything to take the series. Twitter: @itsbrianbarrett

