Celtics Get Seventh Straight Win as Tatum Drops 51 Points

The Celtics play the Charlotte Hornets in the 2nd game of their miniseries. Outside of Jaylen Brown and Danilo Gallinari, the Celtics were at full strength, including the return of Derrick White to the starting lineup after tweaking his neck on Saturday night.

In comparison to Saturday night, the Celtics looked to be in control from the jump, especially Jayson Tatum, who didn’t pull any punches with 51 points on 15-of-23 shooting, including 7-of-12 from three and a perfect 14-of-14 from the line. Boston’s MVP candidate was a showstopper on offense as MVP chants rained down from the crowd at Spectrum Center.

Join The Garden Report Postgame Show with A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano and host John Zannis as we break it all down.

