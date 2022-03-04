Reaction: Celtics Notch Statement Win Over Grizzlies

Going into Thursday night, Boston knew that they would be shorthanded in a grinding matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, another defensive-minded team led by young superstar and MVP candidate Ja Morant. With the odds stacked against them, the Celtics were able to limit Morant and keep the ball moving.

Most noticeably, Al Horford had his best game of the season, and Jayson Tatum shone on the big stage against a tough, physical team. Coming out of halftime, Boston upped the pressure and intensity, and cruised on their way to a 120-107 win over Memphis. The Garden Report crew breaks down the performance by Boston and gives their takeaways.

FULL PODCAST: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x88j0rj

