Celtics Handle Pelicans And Improve To 13-3

New Orleans, LA — A first half that featured offensive excellence, and a 2nd half that featured defensive excellence.

The Boston Celtics bullied the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 Friday as Jaylen Brown flirted with a triple double, and the team matched a league season-high 9 game win streak.Brown led the way as all 5 starters scored double figures and the Celtics dominated for much of this game, never trailing after the 9 minute mark in the first quarter.

Jayson Tatum posted a season high 10 assists as he took the facilitator role with Marcus Smart still hurt. Derrick White also chipped in with a season high 6 3-pointers as the Celtics once again out-shot their opponent from beyond the arc, this time posting a +21 differential from 3.

The Celtics’ defense continued to show signs of growth as the they have now allowed fewer than 110 points in consecutive games for the first time this year. Boston defended without fouling, allowing just 13 free throw attempts and held the Pelicans to just 7 offensive rebounds, a number they average 12 of per game.

Jayson Tatum has now posted 19 points in 2 straight games, which makes the team’s success feel even more impressive that they can dominate when their best player is not cooking.

The Celtics will play for their 10th straight win next Monday in Chicago.