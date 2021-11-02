Celtics Have Epic Collapse vs Bulls

The Boston Celtics lost to the Chicago Bulls 128-114 in an epic collapse on Monday night.

Join A Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano and host John Zannis after the game as we break it all down.

The Bulls went on a 51-18 run to erase a 19 point Celtics lead. Boston was outscored 39-11 in the fourth quarter alone.

Marcus Smart called out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after the game for not passing.

“I would just like to play basketball. Every team knows we’re trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen. Every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody’s scouting report is to make those guys pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball. That’s something that they’re going to learn. They’re still learning. We’re proud of the progress they’re making, but they’re going to have to make another step and find ways to not only create for themselves but create for others on this team to open up the court for them later down in the game where they’re always going to have to take those tough shots or take tough matchups when they do get the 1-on-1 or they bring the trap. It’s something we’ve been asking them to do and they’re learning. We just gotta continue to help those guys do that.”

Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka spoke about the epic collapse vs the Bulls.

“We started to relax and cute and careless. Udoka said. “We showed a lack of killer instinct. It hurts. It’s going to hurt. It should hurt. We should all be pissed off.” He added. “Some nights you deserve to win, like I said we did against Washington the other night, some nights you deserve you lose.”

Al Horford echoed the same sentiment as Udoka.

“We need to finish games and not stop playing. Or, I mean, not relax. We need to continue to play. And to play through adversity.”

