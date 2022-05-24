Garden Report: Celtics Tie Series in 102-82 Blowout Win

The Boston Celtics hosted the Miami Heat at TD Garden in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Following a discouraging start in Game 3 and a comeback falling short, the Celtics desperately needed to come out correctly in Game 4 or risk falling into a 3-1 deficit heading back to Miami.

From beginning to end, Boston was all but fully in control of the game, and absolutely smothered the Heat with their defense. With Marcus Smart out while recovering from a nasty ankle sprain sustained in Saturday’s loss, the Celtics manhandled the Miami Heat in a 102-82 blowout and tied the series at two games apiece. The two teams will play next in Miami on Wednesday night, 8:30PM EST tipoff.

“It’s a three-game series now,” said Head Coach Ime Udoka after the game. “Can’t always flip the mindset, coming off a loss and getting a little desperate.”

Robert Williams said “Honestly, because we lost last game. … We shouldn’t have to get punched in the mouth to respond. That’s just my opinion.”

Jayson Tatum noted that Boston’s hardships and adversity has made the team stronger, saying “The ups and downs that we’ve had, that all brought us close”.

