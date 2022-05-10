Garden Report: Celtics Tie Series, Al Horford Shines in 116-108 Win over Bucks

The Boston Celtics take on the Milwaukee Bucks on the road in Game 4 of their 2nd Round Series, as Boston looks to even the series 2-2. Early in the game, the Celtics looked to be facing the same issues that plagued them in Game 3. With a massive performance from Al Horford and a get-right game from Jayson Tatum, the Celtics pulled off the 116-108 comeback win over the Bucks on Monday night, and sent the series back to Boston tied 2 apiece.

“We were all pretty pissed at the way we lost the last game,” said Ime Udoka in his postgame interview. The Celtics were determined to not let another win slip through their fingers.

On whether or not Giannis Antetokounmpo staring him down got him motivated, Al Horford said “the way he was looking at me and the way he was going about things, it didn’t sit right with me. And yeah, that sort of flipped a switch at that moment.”

On Horford, Jayson Tatum said “He’s helped me a great deal in the three years that we’ve played together, and I’m very lucky and fortunate to be able to call Al a teammate.”

“Al…man…we love Al. He’s the best vet we’ve ever had,” said Marcus Smart.

Join A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and host John Zannis for The Garden Report as they break it all down!

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Celtics fans, we know the NBA playoffs can have you stressed out! So check out the Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!